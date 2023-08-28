NYC lawyers demand judge axe ‘scandalous,’ ‘prejudicial’ parts of fire chiefs’ ageism suit against FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh
In this photo from Sept. 7, 2020, Bureau of Operations Assistant Chief Richard Blatus seen where firefighters battle massive salvage yard 4 alarm fire in the Bronx Hunts Point section. - Lev Radin/Pacific Press via ZUMA Wire/TNS

The city is biting back against FDNY chiefs suing Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, arguing that allegations of her poor decision making and discussions about department brass who are not part of the wide-ranging ageism suit are “scandalous and prejudicial” and have nothing to do with the case. In a motion recently filed in Brooklyn Supreme Court, city lawyers demand a judge strike several pieces of the 88-page lawsuit that “do not even remotely go to any of the material elements of (their) claims.” “Plaintiffs [the chiefs] have now filed multiple versions of the complaint, each with more hype...

