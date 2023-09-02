NYC reeling from 10 days of brutal attacks on children, Upper West Side murder-suicide

Police investigate after four bodies were found in an apartment at 328 W. 86th St. in the Manhattan borough of New York on Aug. 28, 2023. - Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — Three recent high-profile cases in which young children in New York City were killed or brutally beaten has raised an alarming question: What could prompt anyone to attack the young and innocent? In all three, children were attacked or killed at the hands of those close to them. The circumstances were different, but experts point to reasons that may offer some insight into the cruelty and depravity that New Yorkers have seen over the last 10 days. On Monday, an Upper West Side father fatally stabbed his wife and two young children, ages 1 and 3, before slitting his own throat. On Su...