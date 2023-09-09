NYPD crackdown on migrants’ mopeds points to escalating tensions in NYC neighborhoods
Police crack-down on unregistered scooters being used by food deliverymen in New York's Midtown Manhattan on July 21, 2023. - Sam Costanza/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — As migrants continue to flood into New York, the political rhetoric turns increasingly heated and opportunities for the new arrivals remain scarce, a new point of contention is emerging between the new arrivals and established New Yorkers: Mopeds. In response to escalating community complaints, the New York City Police Department has cracked down on illegal mopeds. They’ve hit at least four different migrant shelters across the city. Two of the raids have spiraled into chaotic sidewalk brawls, with punches flying and arrests made. Thursday, six men were arrested during a scuffle wit...