'Horrifying' video shows ex-NYPD cop attacking Capitol Police during Trump's insurrection: report

Screengrab.
Authorities are continuing to release new video from the January 6th insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
"Justice Dept. just released horrifying new footage from 1/6. Feds say this is ex-NYPD officer Thomas Webster (red jacket) wielding a flagpole, rushing at police & tackling a cop to the ground. DOJ released this after legal action by CNN and other outlets," CNN's Marshall Cohen reported.
Webster has been charged with seven counts of federal crimes that include federal prosecutors describing the flag pole in question as a "deadly or dangerous weapon."
Criminal complaint against Thomas Webster.Screengrab.