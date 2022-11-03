The right-wing OAN channel has been dropped from another television cable source, and one of the hosts didn't take it well.
The Daily Beast captured the moment in which Dan Ball raged at the cameras about the small cable operator Frontier Communications dropping them.
Ball told Frontier "where you can stick it," which they likely didn't hear.
This is the latest in a line of cable outlets like satellite provider DirectTV and Verizon FIOS that have cut ties with the far-right network known for spreading conspiracy theories.
“Starting on November 1, 2022, One America News Network (OAN) and A Wealth of Entertainment (AWE) will no longer be available in your line-up,” the company stated in a statement. “Our contract will expire and we have made the decision not to renew. These decisions are informed by customer viewership, programming costs and programming availability on numerous platforms.”
One of the OAN shows read a viewer's email aloud about the decision:
“Can’t believe Frontier really pulled OAN yet allow CNN & MSNBC,” the email said. “No freedom of speech? We will be canceling Frontier service in Bradenton, FL.”
Ball too called it a form of "censorship." Cable companies pay for the right to carry a channel, so OAN isn't being canceled or censored. They're just not being paid. In fact, individuals are allowed to pay $4.99 a month to get access to OAN via an app.
See the moment in the video below and read the full report at the Daily Beast.