Seditious Oath Keepers broke into the Capitol specifically to find Nancy Pelosi: DOJ
A group of Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy over their role in the Capitol riot were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after they broke into the building.

According to a newly unsealed indictment against Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and several co-conspirators, a group of Oath Keepers referred to as "Stack One" entered the Capitol, went south from the rotunda, and walked to the House of Representatives specifically to find Pelosi.

The Oath Keepers did not find Pelosi, however, and the indictment does not specify what the Oath Keepers planned to do to the Speaker once they found her.

However, the indictment does document that the Oath Keepers came to Washington D.C. for the explicit purpose of intimidating lawmakers out of certifying the results of the 2020 election.

"We need to make those senators very uncomfortable with all of us being a few hundred feet away," wrote Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs in one message.

"I think Congress will screw [Trump] over," wrote Rhodes in response. "The only chance we/he has is if we scare the sh*t out of them and convince them it will be torches and pitchforks time [if] they don't do the right thing."

