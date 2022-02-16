Reporter uses 13-minute time discrepancy to demolish Oath Keepers' defense for storming the Capitol

On Tuesday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, the chief reporter covering the January 6 insurrection trials, reported that Stewart Rhodes and his fellow paramilitary Oath Keepers are making a new argument to defend their presence around the Capitol.

However, MacFarlane claims that examining a 13-minute stretch of time on that day proves they are not telling the truth.

Rhodes and ten other members of the group are charged with a seditious conspiracy for their effort to overturn the presidential election by force.

"I went through their court filings, and among the many things they argue is that Rhodes was in the D.C. area on January 6th, and the Oath Keepers were in the city on January 6th, on a protective mission," said MacFarlane. "Here and equipped to protect VIPs including Latinos for Trump, and Ali Alexander. They're also going to argue that that 'quick reaction force,' that QRF Rhodes is accused of standing up outside the city limits, hotel in Virginia, was there only if Donald Trump were to invoke the Insurrection Act ... it says the military stacks, a term Rhodes' team claims the feds use, those stacks entered the Capitol on their own accord after receiving word that Ashli Babbitt had been shot."

MacFarlane then goes on to explain that the time stamps prove the Oath Keepers' defense can't be correct.

"See, the feds accuse the Oath Keepers of gathering in that stack outside the Capitol on the East Front at 2:30," added MacFarlane, holding up a clock app on his phone for effect. "The feds accuse the stack of being inside the Capitol, the time-stamped surveillance image, at about 2:40. According to the Senate review of January 6th, Ashli Babbitt was shot at 2:43."

Watch below: