Florida Oath Keeper brought explosives to DC for January 6: prosecutors

On Friday, Politico's Kyle Cheney revealed that a new filing by federal prosecutors against the Oath Keepers involved in the Capitol attack involves new evidence about their possession of weaponry on the day they attacked the Capitol.

Specifically, one allegation laid out in the document is that one of the Oath Keepers, Jeremy Brown, brought explosives to Washington, D.C. on the day of the attack.

Brown, a former U.S. Army Special Forces op from Tampa, Florida, is also a former candidate for Congress. "Prosecutors say he was among the rioting crowd Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, where he was photographed in military garb, a tactical vest and carrying surgical shears and zip ties. When federal agents searched his Palm River area home last week, they said they found a short-barrel rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, more than 8,000 rounds of ammunition and two hand grenades," reported the Tampa Bay Times in October.

Previous reports indicated that Brown was released ahead of trial — but then quickly ordered back to jail after threatening police visiting his home.

The Oath Keepers are a paramilitary group consisting mainly of current and retired military and law enforcement, who vow to stand against laws and orders that conflict with the group's extreme far-right view of the Constitution. They were present at many armed standoffs with the government, including the Bundy Ranch conflict in 2014.

Many key members of the Oath Keepers, including leader Stewart Rhodes, face charges of seditious conspiracy after members of the group formed a military "stack" to force their way into the Capitol.