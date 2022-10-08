Oath Keepers' Stewart Rhodes was ‘terribly jealous’ of the Proud Boys: ex-wife

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was jealous of the Proud Boys, his ex-wife Tasha Adams told The Daily Beast in an interview published Friday evening.

The Beast reported, "However, Rhodes had little affection for Trump himself. In fact, he called him 'a fascist.' Adams claims that when other Oath Keepers said, 'We gotta support our president,' Stewart responded, 'I’m not gonna turn into some Brownshirt for Trump.' But the lure of attention in Trumpworld was too enticing."

Adams noted that the Oath Keepers' board voted against attend an alt-right rumble in Berkeley in 2017, but Rhodes went anyway.

“He wanted the attention," Adams said. "He was terribly jealous of Gavin McInnes. He wanted to be wherever the Proud Boys were.”

RELATED: Stewart Rhodes blew Oath Keepers dues on ‘hookers’ while his family ate 'canned oatmeal': ex-wife

Adams says she thinks Rhodes expected a pardon from Trump.

“He said he didn’t want to be a Brownshirt for Trump. In the end that’s exactly what he tried to do on Jan. 6, be a Brownshirt for Trump," she said.

Read the full report.







