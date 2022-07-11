Analyst explains why members of Congress should be held accountable just like the Oath Keepers they inspired

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and attempt to overthrow the election announced on Sunday that they would have Oath Keepers spokesperson Jason Van Tatenhove testify at the Tuesday public hearing.

"It is critically important that this witness is there, testifying to the really national network of players and people, that not only pushed Jan. 6th forward but have continued to keep up this kind up this white supremacist fervor for a long time," said Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Campaign Zero co-founder and MSNBC analyst. "These are the kind of folks that people should be paying attention to, at the local level, and the state level, as well as the federal level, not just for what they did on Jan. the 6th, but also, for what they could do, moving forward."

She explained, however, that it can't only be up to the rank-and-file members of the Oath Keeper and other militia groups who made Jan. 6 happen, but those elected officials who pushed the lie that the election was fraudulent and inspired people to attack Congress.

"The folks in power, people are sitting in positions, members of Congress, and people at the highest levels need to be held accountable for this," said Cunningham. "And look at Josh Hawley, and Lauren Boebert, and Victory for White Life, Barry Miller, and they're still making laws for this country. Those folks who stormed the Capitol on the 6th would not have been there, had it not been for those members of Congress and other powerful representatives, telling them lies, and stoking the very deepest white supremacist fears. So, we have to make sure that the Oath Keepers, as they're held accountable, that those in power are as well, otherwise, we'll see this happen all over again."

