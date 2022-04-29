Second Oath Keeper pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy in major win for DOJ Capitol riot probe
Trump supporters rioting at the US Capitol. (Shutterstock.com)

A second member of the Oath Keepers militia has pleaded guilty to engaging in a seditious conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Politico reports that Oath Keeper Brian Ulrich on Friday pleaded guilty to both seditious conspiracy and obstructing an official act of Congress when he stormed the Capitol building on January 6th.

Ulrich joins fellow Oath Keeper Joshua James in pleading guilty to seditious conspiracy, which is by far the most serious charge leveled against any Capitol rioters.

In his plea agreement, which was announced last month, James admitted that his actions at the Capitol were intended to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power and that they were done as part of a plan concocted by Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

The DOJ now has two members of the militia who can testify against Rhodes and implicate him in a seditious conspiracy, thus representing a significant boost to prosecutors' case against him.

Although many Capitol rioters have been charged for their roles in breaching the Capitol and committing acts of violence, Rhodes and some of his fellow Oath Keepers are so far the only ones to face the very serious seditious conspiracy charges.

"The seditious conspiracy indictment alleges that, following the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election, Rhodes conspired with his co-defendants and others to oppose by force the execution of the laws governing the transfer of presidential power by Jan. 20, 2021," the DOJ alleged in its indictment. "Beginning in late December 2020, via encrypted and private communications applications, Rhodes and various co-conspirators coordinated and planned to travel to Washington, D.C., on or around Jan. 6, 2021, the date of the certification of the electoral college vote, the indictment alleges. Rhodes and several co-conspirators made plans to bring weapons to the area to support the operation. The co-conspirators then traveled across the country to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area in early January 2021."

