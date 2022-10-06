Oath Keeper's defense may have backfired as prosecutors say it opens door to revealing his 'death list'
Thomas Caldwell at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 (Photo: DOJ documents)

Attorneys representing Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell this week tried to paint their client as someone who was only interested in defending the Capitol against Antifa on January 6th, 2021 -- and it may have backfired.

In a new court filing flagged by Politico's Kyle Cheney, prosecutors argue that Caldwell's claims about the benevolence of his intentions in being at the Capitol have now opened the door for them to introduce more damning evidence to jurors.

"Caldwell has opened the door on redirect examination to evidence that he created a "death list" and included included federal presidential election workers during the charged conspiracy," the government argues. "As detailed in the government's 404(b) notice... these particular election employees were the subject of widely circulated conspiracy theories that falsely asserted they fraudulently helped President Joe Biden succeed."

The prosecutors go on to argue that "evidence that Caldwell intended to commit violence against these particular employees... flatly contradicts Caldwell's conjured impression that his attention and actions were narrowly tailored to rally attendance and self-defense against 'Antifa.'"

Caldwell is one of several Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy by trying to violently stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

