Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and one other found guilty of seditious conspiracy

Elmer Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, has been found guilty of seditious conspiracy. He is also facing other charges along with four of his allies: Jessica Watkins, Kelly Meggs, Thomas Caldwell and Kenneth Harrelson. Kelly Meggs was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy.

On charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting charge, all five were declared guilty. On conspiracy to obstruct a proceeding, Rhodes and Caldwell were found not guilty, while the others were.

Rhodes and the Oath Keepers members have been at trial for the past several months facing their involvement in the attempt to overthrow the U.S. Capitol and stop the 2020 election certification.

The jury has spent three days deliberating over the charges, meeting one day before the Thanksgiving break and then returning on Monday.

Rhodes and Meggs face at least 20 years in prision for the sedition charges, but all of the people charged will see prison time.