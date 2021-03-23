Obama speaks out after Boulder shooting: 'We can overcome opposition by cowardly politicians'
Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday spoke out after the mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado that left 10 people dead.

"Michelle and I grieve with the families of the victims of the shooting in Boulder, just as we grieve with the families of the people killed in Atlanta and everyone else who has lost a loved one to gun violence," the former president said in a statement. "Because in addition to grief, we are also feeling a deep, familiar outrage that we as a nation continue to tolerate these kinds of random, senseless acts day in and day out without taking any significant action—an outrage that people in Colorado have known far too often over the years."

Obama went on to argue that Americans should be able to go shopping "without wondering if the next trip outside our home could be our last."

"We should. But in America, we can't," he said. "It is long past time for those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so."

Obama added: "It will take time to root out the disaffection, racism and misogyny that fuels so many of these senseless acts of violence. But we can make it harder for those with hate in their hearts to buy weapons of war. We can overcome opposition by cowardly politicians and the pressure of a gun lobby that opposes any limit on the ability of anyone to assemble an arsenal. We can, and we must."

Read the full statement below.