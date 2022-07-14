Obama privately reached out to criticize Ronny Jackson: ‘I have to express my disappointment’

Jackson is now U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, after leaving the White House where he served as Physician to the President under both President Obama and President Donald Trump. He became a far-right pro-Trump acolyte – denigrating candidate and later President Joe Biden.
During the 2020 election, in which he was running for Congress as a Texas Republican, Jackson tweeted an attack on Biden: "Remember the cognitive test that I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!!" Jackson said of Biden. "Scary!!"
Trump infamously bragged about his performance on the "Person Man Woman Camera TV" cognitive test, which was likely the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA).
CNN reports Obama sent Jackson an email in response. Jackson makes it public in his upcoming memoir, "Holding the Line: A Lifetime of Defending Democracy and American Values."
"I have made a point of not commenting on your service in my successor's administration and have always spoken highly of you both in public and in private," Obama wrote in a private email to Jackson. "You always served me and my family well, and I have considered you not only a fine doctor and service member but also a friend," Obama added.
"That's why I have to express my disappointment at the cheap shot you took at Joe Biden via Twitter," Obama continued.
"It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held. It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration. You were the personal physician to the President of the United States as well as an admiral in the U.S. Navy. I expect better, and I hope upon reflection that you will expect more of yourself in the future."
Jackson did not alter his behavior, and frequently attacks President Biden.
As U.S. inflation hit a new 40-year high Wednesday, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman took aim at the "corporate greed" exacerbating the nation's affordability crisis.
"I am going to go to Washington to fight to bring down prices," Fetterman—who is also Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor—said in response to news that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) soared 9.1% over the past year, the largest annual increase since 1981.
"We need bold action NOW to make more shit in America, fix our broken supply chains, and take on corporate greed to bring down the cost of everything, for everyone," he added.
"The price of gas, groceries, and just about everything has skyrocketed," Fetterman noted. "Working families are paying more almost everywhere. I see it every time I go to Aldi's or Giant Eagle. Things are way too expensive and it's hurting people across the commonwealth."
Fetterman accused his Republican opponent, multimillionaire celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, of not noticing the "sky-high prices."
"When you own nine homes and have a $48 million dollar mansion, you don't have to worry about the gas or grocery bill," he said. "He probably doesn't even notice if it's more than it used to be. Paying an extra $10, $20, or $30 for gas or groceries means nothing to him. But it matters to the rest of us."
Oz responded to Wednesday's CPI figures in a statement asserting that "Pennsylvanians deserve better than more failed career politicians. It's time for change."
Fetterman's remarks echoed those of progressive activists including Groundwork Collaborative chief economist Rakeen Mabud, who said Wednesday that policymakers must address "rampant corporate profiteering."
JACKSON, Mississippi – Former Gov. Phil Bryant instructed his wife’s friend — whose nonprofit was receiving millions in subgrants from the welfare department he oversaw — to pay NFL legend Brett Favre $1.1 million, according to a new court filing.
Nancy New alleges Bryant directed this and other spending, resulting in a massive scandal and what officials have called the largest public embezzlement scheme in state history.
Nancy New, a friend of former First Lady Deborah Bryant, and her son Zach New have pleaded guilty to several criminal charges, including bribery and fraud. As part of their plea, a favorable deal which recommends they spend no time in state prison, the News have agreed to cooperate in an ongoing criminal investigation.
The Mississippi Department of Human Services is also suing Nancy New civilly, asking the court to make her repay $19.4 million. The department alleges New and 37 other defendants, including Favre, violated federal rules when they spent or received money from a federal block grant called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
But Bryant, who had the statutory oversight responsibility over the department’s spending, has remained insulated from official liability. Mississippi Today, in its investigative series “The Backchannel,” first reported the former governor’s role in the scandal based on a trove of text messages between Bryant, Favre and other key defendants in the case.
New’s filing marks the first time Bryant has been directly, publicly accused of wrongdoing by main defendants in the case.
“Defendant reasonably relied on then-Governor Phil Bryant, acting within his broad statutory authority as chief executive of the State, including authority over MDHS and TANF, and his extensive knowledge of Permissible TANF Expenditures from 12 years as State Auditor, four years as Lieutenant Governor, and a number of years as Governor leading up to and including the relevant time period,” reads New’s response to the MDHS civil complaint filed Monday.
New rejected the notion officials have made throughout the three-year investigation that John Davis, Bryant’s appointed welfare agency director who is also facing criminal charges, was a rogue state bureaucrat who independently chose to misspend tens of millions of welfare dollars.
The bombshell response from Nancy New, her sons Zach New and Jess New and her nonprofit Mississippi Community Education Center, who are also defendants in the civil suit, argue that MDHS is more at fault than it has represented. The court filings name dozens of officials and state employees who acted alongside Davis to perpetuate the scheme — with Bryant named first in the list.
Bryant’s spokesperson Denton Gibbes denied New’s assertion. “She’s pointing her finger at everybody but the Easter Bunny,” Gibbes told Mississippi Today. “This is just legal hogwash.”
Bryant and the dozens of other state actors are referenced in the filing as “MDHS Executives.” New’s answer also claims that Davis and MDHS Executives directed her “to provide $5 million on behalf of the State of Mississippi to Prevacus, Inc. during a meeting with Jake Vanlandingham at Brett Favre’s home.”
The News ended up paying Prevacus, an experimental concussion drug company, and its affiliate PreSolMD a total of $2.1 million — payments that were pivotal to the criminal investigation and charges against the News.
In his last year as governor, Bryant was heavily involved in discussions about luring Prevacus to Mississippi, specifically to a new development called Tradition that Bryant had touted. Bryant helped the company find investors, make political connections and he even agreed to accept stock in Prevacus in January of 2020, Mississippi Today first reported in its investigative series, “The Backchannel.” His deal with Prevacus was derailed when agents from the state auditor’s office made arrests shortly after.
The News’ recent filings are the first to reveal that state officials and employees actually intended to pay Prevacus $5 million through the nonprofit. The filing does not specifically say which “MDHS Executives” directed this investment.
Mississippi Community Education Center is also countersuing MDHS, claiming that the welfare agency breached their contract. The nonprofit asks that if it is required to pay back any of the funds as a result of the civil suit, it should be able to recoup the same amount back from MDHS, plus other relief.
An additional motion to stay discovery in the case asks the court to allow Nancy and Zach New to wait until their criminal cases have concluded before complying with discovery in the civil suit. Their April plea agreement suggests that investigators may have their sights on other co-conspirators that the News will be expected to help officials prosecute.
In the News’ motion to stay, their attorney finds several faults with MDHS’s allegations.
Primarily, the News argue that TANF rules have always allowed states to spend the block grant in a variety of ways, including on programs that serve people who earn up to 350% of the poverty line, which is currently $97,125. The state has even boasted in its official state plans about how it has taken advantage of the flexibility of TANF dollars.
Only now, the News argue, after many of these “absurd expenditures” have come to public light, has the state revised its interpretation of the TANF statute to be more narrowly tailored to activities that actually help the poor.
“MDHS has had a 25-year love affair with TANF’s extreme flexibility. MDHS cannot now divest itself of its contractual obligations simply because it is politically and financially expedient to do so,” the motion reads.
The News have been targeted by investigators and law enforcement, the filings argues, without holding others who perpetuated this pattern of spending accountable.
“The New Defendants will be substantially and irreparably harmed if forced to participate in discovery amidst giants poised for what promises to be a no-holds-barred death match,” the motion reads. “…The New Defendants have taken responsibility for their roles, yet they continue to be thrust into the crossfire by powerful forces fighting over political futures and tens of millions of dollars. The State wants to avoid liability and embarrassment, the Feds want their money back, and the public wants answers.”
Louisiana Illuminator is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Louisiana Illuminator maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jarvis DeBerry for questions: info@lailluminator.com. Follow Louisiana Illuminator on Facebook and Twitter.
Donald Trump will return to Washington, D.C., for the first time since skipping out on Joe Biden's inauguration, and as polls show Republican voters might prefer another candidate for the 2024 presidential nomination.
The former president will headline an event starting July 25 for the America First Policy Institute, a 501(C)(3) non-profit led by former administration officials Linda McMahon, Larry Kudlow and Brooke Rollins, that will focus on frequent Fox News topics like energy and gasoline prices, inflation, "control" of children's education and border security, reported Axios.
"Trump will deliver the keynote address at 3 p.m. ET on the second day of the group's policy summit, which will also feature panel discussions and presentations by several high profile Republican leaders, including former Trump administration officials, members of Congress, governors and state officials," Axios reported.
Eight former Cabinet officials, including former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe and former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, will attend or speak, and so will eight former White House officials, including senior adviser Kellyanne Conway and pastor Paula White-Cain, who served on the opportunity and revitalization council.
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and minority whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) will also take part, along with 11 other GOP lawmakers and 10 senators, including Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Ron Johnson (R-WI).