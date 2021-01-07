Obama: Trump 'incited' the violence at the Capitol because his party can't 'tell their followers the truth'

On Wednesday, following the violent pro-Trump rioting at the U.S. Capitol, former President Barack Obama released a statement condemning outgoing President Donald Trump for his complicity.

"History will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation," wrote Obama. He added that the GOP "and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth" that Trump lost the election — and "now we're seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo."

Read the full statement below: