Obama: Trump 'incited' the violence at the Capitol because his party can't 'tell their followers the truth'

<p>Mike Issac of The New York Times posted a memo Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent on Wednesday.</p><p>"This is a dark moment in our nation's history, and I know many of you are frightened and concerned about what's happening in Washington, DC. I'm personally saddened by this mob violence -- which is exactly what this is," Zuckerberg wrote of the Trump supporters refusing to accept the fact he lost the 2020 election.</p><p>"We removed the recent video of President Trump's remarks expressing support for the people causing the violence," Zuckerberg wrote.</p><p>He was presumably referring to <a href="https://www.rawstory.com/trump-supporters-riot/" target="_blank">a video Trump posted after the rioting began</a>. </p><p>"I know your pain, I know you're hurt," Trump said, empathizing with the insurrectionists. </p><p>"We had an election that was stolen from us," Trump falsely claimed. "It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side."</p><p>"So go home, we love you," he said of the rioters. "You're very special."</p><p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Zuckerberg just sent out an internal post/memo to employees. here's the Text below: <a href="https://t.co/TYvgvvaJIg">pic.twitter.com/TYvgvvaJIg</a><br/>— rat king (@MikeIsaac) <a href="https://twitter.com/MikeIsaac/status/1346974086967173120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>
