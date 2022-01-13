Republican states that refuse to expand Medicaid are making Obamacare great again

Republican-run states desperately fought Medicare and Medicaid extension laws. In Missouri, voters even supported the measure, but Gov. Mike Parson (R) announced that he would refuse the will of the voters. The Supreme Court stepped in and told Parson he can't ignore the voters.
But 10 years after the Barack Obama's signature bill, the Affordable Care Act, sparked a movement of so-called "tea party" activists, it turns out people in red states are thankful for the option to have health insurance, particularly during a major public health crisis.
"I am very grateful to God to get insurance," Florida's Pedro Peña told CNN. "At my age, I need to make sure I have access to doctors."
He was assisted by Shirley Dominguez, who works at a nonprofit group to help Florida residents enroll in a health plan.
Peña is one of many people who are scared to go back to work because the pandemic is being spread so quickly, particularly through Florida. He noted how grateful he was to find a "wonderful" primary care physician and was able to get his diabetes medication.
Republicans have spent the past 10 years attacking Obamacare, even making it a campaign issue more recently in 2016 in which former President Donald Trump pledged to repeal and replace it. The problem, however, is that at no point in the 10 years that they'd been fighting against the law did they think to craft their own replacement.
"Peña is among the millions of Americans who have selected 2022 coverage on the Affordable Care Act exchanges, many for the first time. More than 13.8 million people have picked plans on the federal and state marketplaces -- 2 million of them new to Obamacare for 2022," CNN.com reported.
During the Trump administration, the former president cut the advertising campaign to remind people to sign up by a whopping 90 percent. People still signed up, but the percentage dropped a little. With funding restored, sign-ups are back, and those facing the pandemic are covered if the worst happens.
Read the full report at CNN.com.