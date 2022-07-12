Conservative TV host: 'Donald Trump in handcuffs' will be 'October surprise' for midterms
Epoch TV/screen grab

Conservative TV host and author Lee Smith warned his viewers over the weekend that Democrats will try to create an "October surprise" before the midterm elections by arresting former President Donald Trump.

"I'm not saying that progressives should be worried about their about their progressive jackboots who now fill the ranks of the FBI coming after them because that won't happen," Smith opined during a conversation with Julie Kelly on Epoch TV.

"I'm talking about other people," he continued. "The vast majority of the country is not progressives. It's maybe 5 million, 6 million zombie progressives. Right? Outside of that, we've got 300 million people in this country and we are headed for a cliff."

Smith added: "We think what's going to happen is they're going to try to put Donald Trump in handcuffs. This would certainly be quite an October surprise. And we certainly anticipate Democrats are not going to just fold up for this election."

Smith said Democrats are going to "do something, maybe try to arrest Donald Trump."

Kelly agreed.

"This very well, I believe, will be the October surprise," she said.

Watch the video below from Epoch TV.

