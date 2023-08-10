Killing of Ecuador's presidential hopeful inflames crisis

Former Assembly member and presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio gestures outside the Attorney General's Office. Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead less than two weeks before early parliamentary and presidential elections, authorities said on Wednesday evening. Rodrigo Buendia/La Nacion via ZUMA Press/dpa
Ecuador has plunged deeper into crisis after an anti-corruption presidential candidate was assassinated, less than two weeks before elections. Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso on Thursday declared a 60-day state of emergency, a three-day nationwide state of mourning and mobilized troops in response to the mafia-style killing on Wednesday. Lasso, who is not running for president himself, said early presidential and parliamentary elections are to go ahead as scheduled on August 20. Gunmen fired at presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio as he got in a car following a political rally at ...