Never before seen videos show Capitol police officer being beaten with a skateboard in Jan. 6 attack

The Justice Department released six news videos Wednesday that show more footage from the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, CNN.com reported.

While Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) claims that they were just tourists and Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) said they weren't armed or that dangerous, the videos show the shocking scene Republicans are denying.

"With several taken from the viewpoint of DC Metropolitan Police officers as they were overrun, the videos are the latest chilling example of how a pro-Trump crowd broke past police into the federal building and disrupted Congress," said the report. "While police worked together to protect themselves and the building, hundreds of angry rioters outnumbered them."



Early on in the aftermath of the attacks, insurrectionists claimed that the police welcomed them and moved the barriers so they could come into the Capitol. These videos further disprove the theory.

The videos capture at times a full hour of footage of the violence. Some rioters were seen yelling athe police that they were "f*cking traitors," "pigs" and "as*holes." At one point in the video, the officer tells a man to get back and to stand down and the man tells him, "I can't, buddy. You're going to have to kill me."

In another video, a man with a skateboard (identified as 21-year-old Grady Owens of Texas) bashes a police officer with it. Owens is being charged with six counts including assaulting officers.

"One clip, taken around 2:30 p.m. that day, shows Capitol and DC police officers in a skirmish with a man in a red 'Make America Great Again' hat," the report also said. "Police officers then fall to the ground, and the melee continues -- with some supporters with their hands up, another wearing a gas mask, an object being lobbed into the air toward police and another man yelling, 'Get out!'"

See some of the videos below:





Intense 52 minute Police Body Camera Video of Capitol Riot on Jan. 6 www.youtube.com

Skateboard clip: