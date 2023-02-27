'Officially on Georgia-watch': Legal expert says possible Trump probe indictments could come at any time

Professor of Law Joyce Vance says, "We’re officially on Georgia-watch," now that a new grand jury has been constituted and could hand down indictments at any time in that state's investigation into Donald Trump and his allies and their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Vance, the well-known MSNBC legal contributor, podcaster, and former U.S. Attorney says in her Substack newsletter, "it’s entirely possible that this could be the week to expect the world to turn upside down."

"The first signal we’ll probably get—you’ll be in a crowded restaurant, or at work, or on a train, or in the gym, and suddenly everyone’s phone will start blowing up all at once," Vance explains. "Reporters tend to stalk the clerk of court’s office in person and online when they know a big case is close. We’re in that sweet spot, although it’s important to keep in mind that we could remain there for awhile."

Vance does warn that "it’s not certain that anyone, let alone Donald Trump, will be indicted. But Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, certainly seems to be giving off all the signals that she means business here."

Assuming Trump does get indicted, what are the possible charges he might be facing?

"First up, election-related crimes: solicitation to commit election fraud, intentional interference with performance of election duties, interference with primaries and elections, and conspiracy to commit election fraud," she explains. There could also be more "general crimes," like "making false statements, improperly influencing witnesses, forgery, and general criminal solicitation."

It might also get even more serious for Trump.

"Georgia’s state RICO statute could also be charged: RICO stands for the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and originally referred to a federal law passed in 1970 to strengthen the tools and charges available to federal prosecutors for dealing with the unlawful activities of those engaged in organized crime—Mafia or other entities devoted to organized, ongoing, serious criminal conduct."

As Vance points out, while it's unknown if Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis will choose to indict Trump or anyone, the special grand jury foreperson who made headlines earlier this month made clear they had recommended multiple indictments.