'90s punk icons The Offspring kick out their drummer after he refuses COVID vaccination

On Tuesday, Consequence.net reported that the 90s punk rock group The Offspring has kicked out drummer Pete Parada over his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

"Parada, who had been the band's drummer since 2007, explained his departure in a lengthy statement on Instagram, saying that his medical history and advice from his doctor has led him to choose not to get vaccinated at this time. He added that, as a result, the rest of the band feels he's 'unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour,'" said the report. "Back in April, The Offspring released their latest album, Let the Bad Times Roll, which marked their first studio LP in nine years. It's also the first Offspring album where Parada played drums on the entire effort, having previously appeared on just four of the tracks on 2012's Days Go By."

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has caused a massive resurgence of cases throughout the U.S., even though the majority of adults have now been vaccinated. This has put renewed focus on the remaining people who refuse to be vaccinated for various reasons, many of whom affiliate themselves with Trumpism and the GOP.