‘Use of Force Board’ convened in Ohio after Black man with hands up is attacked by K-9 unit

A Use of Force Review Board will review an incident in Ohio where an unarmed Black man was attacked by a K-9 unit even though his hands were up.

In a statement, Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy and Chief G. Shawn Baer confirmed that the attack was being examined.

Circleville's Police Department "was involved in a mutual aid request by the Ohio State Highway Patrol," the statement said. "In compliance with the Circleville Police Department Policy, a Use of Force Review Board was convened immediately and is reviewing the incident."

Read more: Lauren Boebert tries to justify throwing out memorial pin for Uvalde victim

According to The Columbus Dispatch, the incident occurred on July 4 and was caught on camera. Ohio State Highway Patrol chased Jadarrius Rose, 23, after he allegedly failed to stop for a vehicle inspection.

The video indicates state troopers asked the K-9 handler not to release the dogs if the suspect surrendered.

"Do not release the dog with his hands up!" one state trooper can be heard saying in the video.

"Although Rose appeared to comply with authorities in the video, a Circleville K9-handling police officer is seen releasing the dog and commanding the dog to attack Rose," the report said.

Rose was charged with "failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer." But Ross County Prosecutor Jeffrey Marks vowed to press additional charges for refusing to comply with officers' commands.

Nana Watson, president of the NAACP's Columbus Branch, compared the attack to incidents during the Civil Rights Movement.

"This type of behavior should not be tolerated," Watson said. "It brings back those hurtful memories of hate for Black people."