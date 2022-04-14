Ohio Supreme Court justice slams Republican Secretary of State in official court ruling
A judge's gavel (Shutterstock)

Ohio has struggled to create redistricting maps without violating the state's gerrymandering laws. The fourth map designed by the majority Republican Ohio Redistricting Commission was turned down by the state Supreme Court on Thursday. But the justices also aren't happy with the Ohio Secretary of State.

Writing in the official ruling, Justice Michael Donnelly blasts Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who implied that he would impeach Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor for voting against the map.

As the Ohio Capitol-Journal reported, LaRose is not a lawyer, but he thinks the Republican justice “violated her oath of office by making up what she wants the law to say instead of interpreting what it actually says.”

Donnelly responded on Thursday.

"The revised plans were based largely on plans that we previously declared invalid and were withheld until the majority party's then-newest plan was revealed and perfunctorily adopted at the 11th hour with no time for review or discussion," Donnelly wrote. "Yet Secretary of State LaRose's current stance is not to reexamine the flawed process used to generate district plans but to remain open to the prospect of impeaching a judicial officer who dared to have the temerity to support and defend the constitutional reforms that Ohioans — like LaRose when he was [a] state senator — celebrated over partisan tribal politics that value political power over all else."

Read the full ruling here.

NOW WATCH: Ukraine flag projected on Russian embassy — Russia tried to respond and hilarity ensued

Ukraine flag projected on Russian embassy — Russia tried to respond and hilarity ensued www.youtube.com

SmartNews