Man shot dead by 3 people at Ohio Statehouse: report

Authorities in Ohio are searching for three suspects after a fatal shooting at the Statehouse on Sunday night.

"According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to the Statehouse just after 10 p.m. Officers located the male victim on the Broad Street side of the front lawn and tried to resuscitate him before he was pronounced dead at the scene," WBNS 10 TV reports.

Troopers guarding the building heard the shot and immediately responded.

"Witnesses told police three people shot the person and then ran off. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said three scooters found at the scene are connected to the shooting and there may be three or more suspects," the network reported.

The investigation is being led by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No suspects are in custody.

