Oil climbs on growing fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Sonali Paul MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped more than $2 to a fresh seven-year high on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a crisis that western leaders have warned could spark a war. U.S. and European officials condemned the moves, but a Biden administration official said Russia's military action did not as yet constitute an invasion that would trigger a broader sanctions package. Brent crude futures rose $2.10, or 2.2%, to $97.49 a barrel at 0132 GMT, adding to a 2% gain on Monday. Earlier on Tuesday it hit $97.66, its high...