Oil prices shoot up after Russia's mercenary mutiny

By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil nudged higher in early trade on Monday as an abortive weekend mutiny by Russian mercenaries raised questions about crude supply, though other financial markets started steadily with investors unsure of any further immediate implications. Brent crude futures rose 1.3% to $74.78 a barrel and U.S. crude was up by the same margin to $70, recouping a little of losses made last week. S&P 500 futures were 0.2% higher and currency markets were broadly steady. Russian mercenaries made a short-lived rebellion on Saturday, seizing the southern city of Rostov and...