Oil prices shoot up after Russia's mercenary mutiny

By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil nudged higher in early trade on Monday as an abortive weekend mutiny by Russian mercenaries raised questions about crude supply, though other financial markets started steadily with investors unsure of any further immediate implications. Brent crude futures rose 1.3% to $74.78 a barrel and U.S. crude was up by the same margin to $70, recouping a little of losses made last week. S&P 500 futures were 0.2% higher and currency markets were broadly steady. Russian mercenaries made a short-lived rebellion on Saturday, seizing the southern city of Rostov and...
Trump trashes law enforcement in rant pledging to 'liberate America from these villains once and for all'
June 25, 2023
Trump listed off a slate of "ist" that he's blaming for his ills: communists, socialists, fascists, globalists. Speaking in Michigan on Sunday evening, Trump trashed electric vehicles, which are bringing jobs back to the state in droves. But among those he trashed was also a new foe: law enforcement.
"We are a nation in decline," said Trump at the end of his speech. "And now these radical left lunatics want to interfere with our elections by using law enforcement. It's totally corrupt, and we will never let it happen. This is the final battle with you at my side. We will demolish the deep state. We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the communists, Marxists, and fascists, and we will throw off the sick political class that hates our country. We will route the fake news media, and we will defeat crooked Joe Biden."
Trump revealed during the speech that he has been unable to come up with a new nickname for Biden, so he is going to reuse the one he had for Hillary Clinton.
Trump has long claimed to be an advocate of law enforcement. In 2020, he promised to send sheriffs and other law enforcement officials to polling places. It's something that Democrats have long opposed and continue to oppose. But in this case it appeared Trump switched sides.
It's unclear why Trump thinks that this is his final battle. He hasn't indicated that he has any health issues, though one of his former loyalists said he should come clean about any health problems. Another possibility is that Trump thinks he might go to prison.
Trump also attacked what he called the "warmongers," a curious position for Trump since he bragged for four years that he was pumping more money into defense spending, building more ships and planes. Defense spending is typically used for the military, which means war.
Trump concluded by telling the audience, "we will liberate America from these villains once and for all. The great silent majority is rising like never before and under our leadership, the forgotten man and woman will be forgotten no longer."
See the video below or at the link here.
Trump at Michigan Lincoln Day Dinnerwww.youtube.com
Former Pence aide tells DeSantis to fight back and 'punch Trump in the face'
June 25, 2023
The former Homeland Security aide to former Vice President Mike Pence encouraged Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to be more assertive in attacking Trump.
Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta with Molly Jong-Fast, Olivia Troye mentioned the unique way in which former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) is refusing to take anything from Trump and delivering rhetorical blows over and over. The man Trump calls "Meatball Ron" should follow suit.
Acosta brought up the recent poll numbers for the GOP candidates. Despite Trump's "legal hot water," he's still making gains.
"I think that the Chris Christie approach is the best approach. You have to come out and punch Trump in the face and talk to the voters directly and say, this is what's going on here. I think what has helped Trump is the fact that so many Republicans in leadership and elected officials have repeated some of these talking points. It's about the weaponization of the Department of Justice,'" Troye quoted from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). "'It's about them going after you, attacking the FBI!' All of that instead of focusing and saying, by the way, Donald Trump put the national security at risk for all of you. For all Americans. That's what this person has done. But that is not what the machine is doing. And, you know, that's all part of the fundraising scheme as well, right? The grift continues through all of this because fearmongering works."
Progressive Jong-Fast gave Trump credit for managing to craft a message that it seems like everyone is the victim, and he has somehow come to save them as the Jesus figure.
"Leave it to Trump to speak before a crowd of evangelicals is play the martyr, I guess," Acosta quipped.
"He's saying that they're coming after him not because he did crimes, not because he refused to return the documents, which is what makes sense, but instead because somehow he was too MAGA for the mainstream world," said Jong-Fast. "I mean, it works. His people like it. He's done well with this messaging."
The women went on to discuss the former president being stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to abortion. The restrictions are wildly unpopular, and American women are furious. Trump wants to brag that he put the judges on the bench that got rid of Roe. It's a good applause line for some crowds, but not for voters Trump will need.
See the video of the discussion below or at the link here.
Former Pence aide tells DeSantis to fight back and 'punch Trump in the face'www.youtube.com
'Like being in upside-down world': Times reporter blasts 'shape-shifting' GOP Jan. 6 hearing
June 25, 2023
New York Times Magazine reporter Robert Draper spoke to CNN's Jim Acosta on Sunday, revealing the Republican Party's desperate attempt to rewrite what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.
It's been two years, but as another possible indictment for Donald Trump looms, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) held a 30-minute event masquerading as a hearing, in a small, dark, windowless room somewhere on Capitol Hill.
"It was like being in an upside-down world," said Draper of the mock-hearing. "And also, Jim, their narratives shapeshift, you know, even within a matter of seconds. Either the Jan. 6th — what took place there was basically peaceful, or it was violent but an Antifa kind of violence, or it was set up by the FBI, thus a feds problem. Basically, their point of view is that they are politically persecuted. There is a two-tier system of justice, but it's not the well-off whites versus people of color. It's the ruling class versus Trump supporters."
The narrative is something that Republicans have desperately been trying to use and reuse as it pertains to everything from Rep. Jim Jordan's (R-OH) weaponization of government hearings and Trump's indictment, for which he claims he is being persecuted.
Draper warned against treating the Republicans as the conspiracy cranks that have desperately tried to take over the House GOP. Already, some of them are trying to scare the DOJ away from prosecuting them.
"They are much like the far-right that really controls the action in the House of Representatives," he said. "They are the tail that wags the dog in terms of the fact that 58 percent of Republicans now believe that the peaceful demonstration aptly describes what took place on Jan. 6th than violent insurrection."
Ahead of being fired from Fox News, Tucker Carlson revealed selectively edited footage of empty hallways and a few "protesters." The 44,000 hours of footage from dozens of cameras were handed to Carlson in an effort to create a different narrative from those that watched Jan. 6 unfold live on their television sets. It's a tactic that is not unlike Alex Jones claiming the Sandy Hook shooting was either a false flag or never happened at all.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) refuses to upload the entire videos for the public to see for themselves.
"The two leading candidates for the Republican nomination, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, both have indicated they may give pardon to Jan. 6th defendants. They are shaping that initiative regardless of what one thinks of their views. They've attained a certain significance."
Acosta said that even some people could be shown legitimate videos and still somehow see the Jan. 6 attackers as the victims.
"Well, because it fits into a greater narrative of persecution that a lot of Trump supporters feel about themselves and the former president," said Draper. He said that even if someone shows the full video, the Republican loyalists believe they've somehow been tampered with.
"I have a video that beats your video," Draper said is another excuse. "It's, you know, that video is very, very skewed. You are just talking about one area. Essentially again, their excuses shapeshift. Overall, the narrative is the same, which is that what President Trump says goes and what he says was that it was a peaceful, loving protest."
He explained that there are some establishment Republicans that desperately don't want the subject to be discussed at all, but it appears the far-right wants to run in 2024 on Jan. 6, Trump's classified documents, and the 2020 election fraud.
See the discussion between Draper and Acosta below or at the link here.
'Like being in upside-down world': Times reporter reveals 'shape-shifting' GOP Jan. 6 hearingwww.youtube.com
