ACLU raises poll tampering concerns in Oklahoma
The American Civil Liberties Union in Oklahoma says that they've received multiple reports of poll tampering, local news outlet KSN reports.

"Our office has received multiple complaints of poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party. You do not have to vote straight party to have your vote counted," ACLU Oklahoma wrote in a tweet.

The ACLU says the voters reported they were told they must vote straight-party to have their vote counted. County election boards were contacted about the reports and sent out a reminder to poll workers not to tell voters how to cast their ballots.

A person’s vote in Oklahoma is legally valid no matter what mix of parties they vote for.

As KSN points out, straight-party voting, also known as "straight-ticket" voting, means voting for only one political party’s candidates on an election ballot.

Many states have since banned the straight-party voting option.

