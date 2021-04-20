Merrick Garland: Anger that spurred the Oklahoma City bombing is still at large in America

In an interview with ABC News' Pierre Thomas on "World News Tonight" released on Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland discussed his experience prosecuting the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing — and warned that the anger and extremism that fueled that mass casualty event is still out there in the United States.

"There was a period after Oklahoma City where things seemed to be — at a lower level and ebbed," said Garland. "But this is the kind of problem you can never take your eyes off of. And the Justice Department is committed to being sure that we don't do that."

The Oklahoma City attack, carried out by a white supremacist extremist with a truck loaded with an explosive fertilizer compound, killed 168 people, including children in a daycare on the second floor.

Garland further compared the disaster to the 1921 Tulsa race riots that destroyed "Black Wall Street," arguing that it was the "same kind of hatred."

