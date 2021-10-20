Putin ally Oleg Deripaska lashes out after FBI raid of his New York and DC homes: report
Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, seen here at a June 2017 economic event in St. Petersburg, was reportedly approached by the FBI for cooperation in sensitive investigations (AFP Photo/Olga MALTSEVA)

Sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska lashed out after the FBI raided two homes connected to him on Tuesday.

"Deripaska, a politically connected tycoon whose name came up repeatedly in recent investigations involving Russia and the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump, is tied to the home on 30th Street NW through a company incorporated in Delaware, according to property records. Property records also link him to a home in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan that officials said was also searched Tuesday," The Washington Post reported.

Larisa Belyaeva, a spokesperson for Deripaska, said the homes were owned by relatives.

Deripaska's response was noted by Alexander Gabuev of the Carnegie Endowment. A quick translation was provided by John Scott-Railton of Citizen Lab.




SmartNews