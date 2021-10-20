Putin ally Oleg Deripaska lashes out after FBI raid of his New York and DC homes: report

Sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska lashed out after the FBI raided two homes connected to him on Tuesday.
"Deripaska, a politically connected tycoon whose name came up repeatedly in recent investigations involving Russia and the 2016 presidential campaign of Donald Trump, is tied to the home on 30th Street NW through a company incorporated in Delaware, according to property records. Property records also link him to a home in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan that officials said was also searched Tuesday," The Washington Post reported.
Larisa Belyaeva, a spokesperson for Deripaska, said the homes were owned by relatives.
Deripaska's response was noted by Alexander Gabuev of the Carnegie Endowment. A quick translation was provided by John Scott-Railton of Citizen Lab.
Putin ally Oleg Deripaska is throwing his toys out of the sandbox on social media after the FBI raid. (quick trans… https://t.co/6uEzP4pOtK— John Scott-Railton (@John Scott-Railton) 1634728206.0
Oleg Deripaska is so mad at @FBI for searching property linked to him in DC/NYC, that he goes all nuclear on… https://t.co/hR8REpZnkc— Alexander Gabuev 陳寒士 (@Alexander Gabuev 陳寒士) 1634722867.0