Oliver Anthony slams Republicans for using his song at GOP debate: 'I wrote that song about those people'
Screenshot via YouTube

In a video statement addressing the viral reaction to his song "Rich Men North of Richmond," singer Oliver Anthony distanced himself from the conservatives who've latched onto the song.

In the video, Anthony slammed the use of his song at this Wednesday's GOP debate.

"I wrote that song about those people," he said, referring to the 2024 GOP candidates.

"It's aggravating seeing people on conservative news trying to identify with me like I'm one of them," he added.

"The one thing has bothered me is seeing people wrap politics up in this," he continued. "It's aggravating to see certain musicians and politicians act like we’re buddies, like we're fighting the same struggle here."

"That song has nothing to do with Joe Biden. It's a lot bigger than Joe Biden," he said. "That song is written about the people on that stage. And a lot more too, not just them, but definitely them."

"It's hard to get a message out about your political ideology or your belief about the world in three minutes and some change, but I do hate seeing that song weaponized," he said. "I see the right trying to characterize me as one of their own and I see the left trying to discredit me, I guess in retaliation. That shit’s got to stop.”

"They've done everything they can the last two weeks to make me look like a fool, to spin my words, to try and stick me in a political bucket. And they can keep trying, but I’m just going to keep on writing."

