One in four people may experience estrangement from a sibling in adulthood, study finds

A 6-year study in Germany explored sibling estrangement, i.e., cessation of contact or loss of emotional closeness between brothers and sisters in adulthood. They found that 28% of respondents had at least one estrangement episode with a sibling, while 14% had multiple estranged siblings. The risk of estrangement was greater in siblings with lower level of genetic relatedness (e.g., half-siblings vs full siblings) and those who did not grow up in the same household. Estrangement episodes were often temporary. The study was published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. Brothers...

