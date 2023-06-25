One killed, several injured in roller coaster accident in Sweden

By Marie Mannes STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -One person was killed and several injured in a roller coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital on Sunday, the TT news agency reported, citing a park spokesperson. Public broadcaster SVT, citing eyewitnesses, said the park's Jetline roller coaster had partly derailed during a ride. Ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were seen arriving at the park, and police said they were investigating. "We are emptying the park and we've started our investigation," a police spokesperson said. Grona Lund said in a statement the 140-year...