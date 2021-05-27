One of Japan’s largest newspapers, a Tokyo Olympics sponsor, calls for cancellation of the Games
Carl Court/Getty Images AsiaPac/TNS

One of Japan’s largest newspapers is calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics. In an explosive editorial published Wednesday, The Asahi Shimbun said that it is “simply beyond reason to hold the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer.” In a piece headlined “Prime Minister Suga, please call off the Olympics this summer,” the paper’s editorial board noted that the COVID-19 pandemic “has yet to be brought under control,” adding that it is inevitable the state of emergency orders will have to be extended to other areas of the country. “We demand that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga eval...