Opera star Renée Fleming on performing, music and the mind, and ... pickleball?
U.S. soprano and opera singer Renée Fleming poses during a photo session in Paris on March 10, 2023. - Julien De Rosa/AFP/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS

For one of the world’s best-known opera stars, Renée Fleming has sure popped up in some expected places. The soaring soprano is the only classical singer to perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl (in 2014, where Seattle clobbered Denver). She has sung on movie soundtracks from “Piglet’s Big Movie” to “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.” And she has been a long-time advocate for the arts and health, particularly in how music can help people heal. That led her to sing in an MRI machine a few years ago, so the National Institutes of Health could study her brain waves. One more thing. T...