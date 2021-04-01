Southern California shooting kills 4 — including a child
Four people are dead, and 2 more are injured, including a small child, after a mass shooting in Orange, California, Wednesday.

According to NBC4, officers responded to calls of a shooting in a business park in the city of Orange. "Police found 'multiple victims at the scene including fatalities,'" said the report.

Police were also shot at by the gunman, though no officers were injured. The situation is now "stable" the police said.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), whose district includes the city, issued a statement saying, "I'm deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I'm continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely."

It's the third mass shooting in the past two weeks after Atlanta and Boulder.

See the press briefing from the police department below:


Orange PD presser on Mass Shooting 3/31/21 www.youtube.com