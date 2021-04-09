WATCH: Lawyer goes berserk at Orange County education meeting after conservatives spread fake news about forced vaccines for kids

False rumors that officials were secretly planning to turn schools into mass vaccination centers lead to a flood of outrage at an Orange County Board Education meeting on Wednesday.

The rumor, which apparently spread via text messages and Facebook, claimed that children would receive mandatory COVID-19 vaccines at school without parental consent.

One resident who spoke during Orange County Board Education meeting claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine was as bad as the Holocaust.

"Hear me loud and hear me well," she said, "we will not be morphing our school campuses into COVID vaccine centers for delivery of an experimental medical protocol that killed every d*mn ferret in the last animal study they did until such time they had to abandon such study and then they didn't even do the study this time around, because we are the study."

"The last time humans launched a plan like this to conduct experimental medical protocols on vulnerable populations was in Joseph Mengele's direction," the woman, who described herself as a human rights lawyer, continued. "He was an MD known as the angel of death, okay? He was part of the SS and in 1943 he was assigned to Auschwitz where he saw an opportunity to conduct gene research focused primarily on children with no regard for the health or safety of the victim."

"This is off the internet, you can Google it. You know what else is gene research? Experimental COVID vaccines with the transgene inside of it," she added.

Orange County's Health director, Dr. Clayton Chau, held a press conference on Thursday to dispel the rumors, saying that "nobody can mandate" vaccinations against COVID-19.

Watch video from the Orange County Board Education meeting below:


