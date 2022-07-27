Arsonist captured and tied to tree by local residents until police arrived

A man who was allegedly responsible for setting wildfires in a remote Oregon forest was apprehended by three local residents and tied to a tree until police arrived, The Oregonian reports.

Authorities received reports of man setting fires in a forest 25 miles northwest of Grants Pass. After local residents assisted fire crews to get the blaze under control, the suspect was seen walking on a road near where the fired were set.

“It was reported that the suspect became very combative with the three residents and had to be tied to a tree to subdue him.,” Curry County Sheriff John Ward said in a statement. “An ambulance crew was asked to respond due to some injuries that the suspect apparently received from falling down."

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Trennon Smith, is being held on Tuesday in the Curry County jail on charges of arson and reckless burning. His bond has been set at $100,000.

“The quick actions on getting the fires out most certainly averted a catastrophe and saved lives,” Ward said. “If the fires had not been contained and if they got out of control, they could have blocked all the residents and visitors from having an escape route.”

