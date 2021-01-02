Proud boys clash with Oregon cops -- and ends in arrests
Photo: Screen capture

The far-right, neo-fascist and male-only political group known as the Proud Boys took to the streets in Oregon on New Year's Day, but they got some pushback from local police.

The group didn't appear to have a permit to assemble so the police told the men to move back, an order which was ignored. They then began walking forward shouting "move" and fired pepper bullets into the legs of the men.

"I'm f*cking movin', b*tch!" said one man with a shaved head and beard. "You ain't gonna shoot me ya f*ckin c*cksucker!"

Arrests followed.



See the reporting from Brendan Gutenschwager and others on the ground in Salem viewing the incident below: