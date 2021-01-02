Proud boys clash with Oregon cops -- and ends in arrests

Photo: Screen capture
The far-right, neo-fascist and male-only political group known as the Proud Boys took to the streets in Oregon on New Year's Day, but they got some pushback from local police.
The group didn't appear to have a permit to assemble so the police told the men to move back, an order which was ignored. They then began walking forward shouting "move" and fired pepper bullets into the legs of the men.
"I'm f*cking movin', b*tch!" said one man with a shaved head and beard. "You ain't gonna shoot me ya f*ckin c*cksucker!"
Arrests followed.
Police arresting one of the Trump supporters after declaring an unlawful assembly and ordering the group to leave… https://t.co/xUh4t6V72a— Brendan Gutenschwager (@Brendan Gutenschwager)1609549999.0
See the reporting from Brendan Gutenschwager and others on the ground in Salem viewing the incident below:
The crowd mobilizes in the pouring rain for the march portion of today’s protest. Some of the Proud Boys brought ou… https://t.co/C63IOjYCn1— Brendan Gutenschwager (@Brendan Gutenschwager)1609539372.0
This is where I've been all day. Accidentally got off on the wrong foot with the Proud Boys, but other than that,… https://t.co/pjqPLgQPA7— Benjamin Curtis – BC Media 🇺🇲 ✝️ (@Benjamin Curtis – BC Media 🇺🇲 ✝️)1609537405.0
Proud Boys going full on ACAB in Salem, Oregon. And no that doesn’t make us friends.— WANaziWatch (@WANaziWatch)1609548410.0
#oregon state governor's mansion right now. https://t.co/n5WtgUDsyH— Comrade with a Camera (@Comrade with a Camera)1609541843.0
Patriots and Proud Boys are turning against law enforcement in Salem, Oregon tonight. Systemic white supremacy is c… https://t.co/95OaMIo3CM— Jae Mars🇺🇸 (@Jae Mars🇺🇸)1609549424.0
Police push into the Proud Boys as they try to move their group away from Antifa, firing off pepper balls after the… https://t.co/4K00KRcAnX— Brendan Gutenschwager (@Brendan Gutenschwager)1609548329.0
Proud boys clash with police. Salem, OR https://t.co/MT1p0rUUMK— Mathieu Lewis-Rolland (@Mathieu Lewis-Rolland)1609546608.0
The Proud Boys taunt a handful of Antifa standing behind the line of police in Salem #Salem #Oregon #ProudBoys… https://t.co/H12NPD9O3q— Brendan Gutenschwager (@Brendan Gutenschwager)1609547648.0
A smoke canister is thrown to try to disperse the crowd of Proud Boys & Trump supporters, who toss it back at the l… https://t.co/c4P8mN5lBR— Brendan Gutenschwager (@Brendan Gutenschwager)1609550319.0
Police push one of the Proud Boys to the ground as they move the group back to the Capitol #Salem #Oregon #ProudBoys https://t.co/Y5Z1SZsvFU— Brendan Gutenschwager (@Brendan Gutenschwager)1609550814.0
Unlawful assembly declared in Salem here on New Years Day #Salem #Oregon #ProudBoys #Antifa https://t.co/L0tnpgCj0z— Brendan Gutenschwager (@Brendan Gutenschwager)1609548649.0
Weird how white people were upset about "antifa" in Portland... But are totally silent about proud boys in Salem. S… https://t.co/wbqrT332TZ— Brian Shef (@Brian Shef)1609551049.0
I'm in #salem #oregon today. Exciting stuff happening around the capital building. https://t.co/Ge1rqPUYjw— Comrade with a Camera (@Comrade with a Camera)1609536536.0
Proud boys have taken it to the streets. 👀 Commercia st in #salem #oregon is completely blocked. https://t.co/e7nzl8bgrA— Comrade with a Camera (@Comrade with a Camera)1609540319.0