FBI arrests Oregon Proud Boys for helping others break barriers into the Capitol
Matthew Klein and Jonathanpeter Klein (Photo: FBI)

The Oregon FBI has arrested two brothers who flew from the state to the east coast to participate in the attack on the Capitol Jan. 6, reported KGW8.

Matthew Klein and Jonathanpeter Klein, both members of the Proud Boys, were arrested on six charges including, conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceedings and aiding and abetting, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

"At the destructive rally, federal prosecutors cited photos they said show the brothers on a wall in a restricted area of the Capitol grounds," said the report. "They said video shows Matthew Klein helping others climb a police barricade to ascend the wall. The brothers entered the Capitol minutes after it was first breached, with Jonathanpeter celebrating with other people who had forced their way inside, prosecutors said in court filings."

Prosecutors said that after the brothers left the Capitol they pried open a secure door on the north side of the building leading police to face another wave of attackers.




