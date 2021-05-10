Fatal shooting at Florida federal building — one man was killed: police

Orlando Police Lt. Diego Toruno. (Screengrab.)
Orlando Police Lt. Diego Toruno on Monday updated reporters following fatal shooting at a United States Citizenship and Immigration Service Building.
Toruno said a woman and a man were walking into the building shortly before 10 a.m. when a gunman in a car opened fired. The woman was able to flee, but the man was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested a suspect in Kissimmee after a 20 mile chase.
Authorities did not reveal if the shooter and suspects knew each other.
Here at an Orlando field office for US Customs & Immigration on Lee Vista Dr, where Orlando Police say there was… https://t.co/QD59k1r4j6— Grace Toohey (@Grace Toohey)1620661128.0
Scene still active near Guadalajara Drive and Veracruz Avenue in #Kissimmee. A suspect from a crime in Orlando was… https://t.co/jMdFdFoNjt— Stephanie Bechara (@Stephanie Bechara)1620667128.0