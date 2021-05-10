Fatal shooting at Florida federal building — one man was killed: police
Orlando Police Lt. Diego Toruno. (Screengrab.)

Orlando Police Lt. Diego Toruno on Monday updated reporters following fatal shooting at a United States Citizenship and Immigration Service Building.

Toruno said a woman and a man were walking into the building shortly before 10 a.m. when a gunman in a car opened fired. The woman was able to flee, but the man was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested a suspect in Kissimmee after a 20 mile chase.

Authorities did not reveal if the shooter and suspects knew each other.