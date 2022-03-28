Fight breaks out at the Oscars when Will Smith curses at Chris Rock for joking about his wife

Comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Oscar-nominated Jada Pinkett Smith, saying that she was auditioning for G.I. Jane 2, an apparent reference to her lack of hair. Smith announced on Instagram in 2021 that she has alopecia, an auto-immune disease that leads to baldness. The comment led to an epic eye roll by the actor.
Will Smith took it to a different level. He walked up on stage as Rock joked, "Oh! Here comes King Richard!" referencing his Oscar-nominated work about the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams.
Smith hit Rock, making an audible sound.
"Oh, wow! Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me," said Rock.
It appeared the crowd thought it was part of a bit, but it turns out it wasn't. Rock made a comment that was silenced by the censors.
"Keep my wife's name out of your f*cking mouth," Smith appeared to shout.
"OK, Will and Chris, we're going to solve that like a family at the after-party," said Sean Combs "P-Ditty," after. The Smiths appeared to be all smiles.
See the ordeal below: