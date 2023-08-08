Teen suspect in stabbing of gay dancer in NYC is a 'good Christian boy': lawyer

A 17-year-old accused of stabbing to death O’Shae Sibley as he danced outside a Brooklyn gas station was described by his lawyer as a 'good Christian boy," PIX 11 reported.
Dmitry Popov is being tried as an adult on multiple charges, including murder and a hate crime,
He's accused of stabbing Sibley, who is gay, after seeing him vogueing in the parking lot of the gas station on July 29.
Speaking to PIX 11 after a court hearing Monday, Popov's attorney said his client is a “good Christian boy,” not Muslim as a witness claimed. Attorney Mark Pollard said Popov's parents are from Russia, he works two jobs and has never been in trouble before.
The murder weapon has not yet been found.
“If they found a knife, I didn’t hear it in court,” Pollard said.