Ossoff campaign: 'We fully expect he will have won' when all votes are counted

Long before it became clear that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) was going to lose her appointed seat, and Jon Ossoff was narrowing the lead of Sen. David Perdue, there was Stacey Abrams. Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff served as a contrast to the likes of Loeffler and Perdue, both of whom were accused of insider trading for questionable stock trades this year. But the key to Democratic turnout proved to be a substantial organizational structure in the state from the years-long effort of Abrams and her staff of organizers.



<p><a href="https://fairfight.com/" target="_blank">Her person-to-person campaigning</a> created relationships with voters, got them registered, and ensured they made it to the polls. That election turnout in November and again in the January runoff was the true victory in the state. Abrams was one of few Democrats willing to take on the daunting task of registering voters and ensuring they understood the absurd voter suppression laws in Georgia and how to cast their ballots. 

So, on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, Americans flocked to send their thanks to Abrams for helping America beyond the presidential election but in the Senate too. 

See a small selection of the thank you tweets below: Stacey Abrams: I have a better idea. Pundits: What? Abrams: I'm going to win the whole fucking thing.</div> — Elie Mystal (@Elie Mystal)<a href="https://twitter.com/ElieNYC/statuses/1346690588117237767">1609911031.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6f45c56e3a2733ac25a331e55c9a6d7e" id="a7022"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346690402326360065"><div style="margin:1em 0">Stacey Abrams is a true patriot who fought against voter suppression in Georgia and is an American hero! 🏆 Georgia… https://t.co/5ofZ6EYxKD</div> — Holly ☃️ #wearamask😷 (@Holly ☃️ #wearamask😷)<a href="https://twitter.com/Msdesignerlady/statuses/1346690402326360065">1609910986.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="19a8dcb54ecda5cb913aa03e4cfaf5aa" id="4fa10"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346689342417248257"><div style="margin:1em 0">The soul of our nation is forever indebted to John Lewis, @staceyabrams, and all organizers across Georgia. Thank you.</div> — Harley Rouda (@Harley Rouda)<a href="https://twitter.com/HarleyRouda/statuses/1346689342417248257">1609910734.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eae06b7f51c46c1fac8f40beae56ff0f" id="71361"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346689236636938241"><div style="margin:1em 0">The work of @staceyabrams and many activists in Georgia changed control of the Senate. They may well have changed… https://t.co/5Ymp8eXuUv</div> — Renato Mariotti (@Renato Mariotti)<a href="https://twitter.com/renato_mariotti/statuses/1346689236636938241">1609910708.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f35977ba3dd59769a1c6630f9ae61aab" id="38572"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346691137805799424"><div style="margin:1em 0">A special heartfelt thank you to Stacey Abrams. Although she goes out of her way to say this has been a team effort… https://t.co/H1bUeLtJhj</div> — Robert Reich (@Robert Reich)<a href="https://twitter.com/RBReich/statuses/1346691137805799424">1609911162.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fec473b9c938a23d4014135cffc9ba2a" id="d2cb9"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346689759561850880"><div style="margin:1em 0">I had the honor of speaking at @staceyabrams 2018 campaign kickoff. A few minutes before this photo was taken, a… https://t.co/v82eLFWMhL</div> — Jason Kander (@Jason Kander)<a href="https://twitter.com/JasonKander/statuses/1346689759561850880">1609910833.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="54960d342430aa395fd2b955d43fc6e1" id="7b322"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346684336159002626"><div style="margin:1em 0">No matter what happens, @staceyabrams is an American hero.</div> — Mary L Trump (@Mary L Trump)<a href="https://twitter.com/MaryLTrump/statuses/1346684336159002626">1609909540.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f4422c6ca0d2aabcd8c594d171248b26" id="e944e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346691452089163776"><div style="margin:1em 0">My hat’s off to @staceyabrams and all of the incredible organizers in Georgia who made this happen. Grassroots matters.</div> — Jeff Merkley (@Jeff Merkley)<a href="https://twitter.com/JeffMerkley/statuses/1346691452089163776">1609911237.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2d08ad548bf75beecd487a688568e040" id="504d5"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346700273180241920"><div style="margin:1em 0">I’m not sure if the amazing Stacey Abrams will run for Governor again, but I’m all for her being DNC Chair or any p… https://t.co/2bAj83Bv3g</div> — Ricky Davila (@Ricky Davila)<a href="https://twitter.com/TheRickyDavila/statuses/1346700273180241920">1609913340.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">With gratitude and admiration,<br/>THANK YOU, Senator Warnock and Stacy Abrams!<br/>— E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) <a href="https://twitter.com/ejeancarroll/status/1346693368345202688?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1613defee032dce742f632015cd087fc" id="96e8b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346694483438657537"><div style="margin:1em 0">8 weeks ago, very few gave Dems much chance to win 1 much less senate runoffs in GA. Rs had won 8 of 8 runoffs dat… https://t.co/l2RZ7RHOjb</div> — David Axelrod (@David Axelrod)<a href="https://twitter.com/davidaxelrod/statuses/1346694483438657537">1609911959.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ddfca411a34a15a66b05847ed2da1dd5" id="66edd"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346688468039073793"><div style="margin:1em 0">Replace every confederate statue with Stacey Abrams and put her up on Mount Rushmore for good measure. 💙🇺🇸</div> — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽t (@Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽t)<a href="https://twitter.com/4lisaguerrero/statuses/1346688468039073793">1609910525.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4bd8c29c38e973e4be26615859ee332f" id="a7790"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346687983353692161"><div style="margin:1em 0">The fact that Stacey Abrams pulled this off and Kemp ended up getting emotionally tormented by Trump for two months… https://t.co/QABTEF7wop</div> — Chase Mitchell (@Chase Mitchell)<a href="https://twitter.com/ChaseMit/statuses/1346687983353692161">1609910410.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e78b27be1d27052efde8f6f0b5bc2641" id="4c14d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346690839901179905"><div style="margin:1em 0">.@staceyabrams is the real winner tonight 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #georgia</div> — Maria Shriver (@Maria Shriver)<a href="https://twitter.com/mariashriver/statuses/1346690839901179905">1609911091.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="211e517794c765121881775c08e13900" id="08f42"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346689585175289857"><div style="margin:1em 0">STACEY You DID IT!!!!!!! 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 @StaceyAbrams @fairfightaction @NewGAProject https://t.co/gt4YoLOyx0</div> — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@Debra Messing✍🏻)<a href="https://twitter.com/DebraMessing/statuses/1346689585175289857">1609910792.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="57cd3a514955bc89370064fa4787334b" id="76acc"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346693386934382593"><div style="margin:1em 0">Thank you to these two fantastic women leaders who believed that the impossible was possible and invested in year-r… https://t.co/7izw3LAFHo</div> — Ken Martin (@Ken Martin)<a href="https://twitter.com/kenmartin73/statuses/1346693386934382593">1609911698.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="861578b98dd87cb2c899b96f824fe133" id="64c81"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346693163654782976"><div style="margin:1em 0">In 2016, 600,000 African-Americans who were eligible to vote in Georgia remained unregistered. When Stacey Abrams r… https://t.co/XbZdjz6EYY</div> — The New Yorker (@The New Yorker)<a href="https://twitter.com/NewYorker/statuses/1346693163654782976">1609911645.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a2f11b864d381a46abb5bc042bbfc38d" id="e92c3"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346691365019799552"><div style="margin:1em 0">Live footage of Stacey Abrams to Republicans in Georgia right now.... #Senaterunoffelection https://t.co/mo5evReS3Z</div> — Dr. Jason Johnson (@Dr. Jason Johnson)<a href="https://twitter.com/DrJasonJohnson/statuses/1346691365019799552">1609911216.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7c8425e9fda23b8d78d8b168940a057d" id="d02ca"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346696750350757889"><div style="margin:1em 0">Thank you isn’t enough but THANK YOU @staceyabrams @fairfightaction @NewGAProject @nseufot @BlackVotersMtr… https://t.co/XUHSehYftC</div> — billy eichner (@billy eichner)<a href="https://twitter.com/billyeichner/statuses/1346696750350757889">1609912500.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="88266946931691c53fa76993ffa11c09" id="db431"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346689732256825345"><div style="margin:1em 0">I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: @staceyabrams is a hero. ❤️</div> — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his))<a href="https://twitter.com/jessetyler/statuses/1346689732256825345">1609910827.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0bc424e3291e7afb0ff55e0b8ec4d3a5" id="de4e7"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346697827250892807"><div style="margin:1em 0">I’ll bet The day will come when President Joseph Biden bestows Stacey Abrams with the medal of freedom bringing honor back to it</div> — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@✌🏼rosanna arquette)<a href="https://twitter.com/RoArquette/statuses/1346697827250892807">1609912757.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e070da0ddc76c1d3de8e082ac374d54c" id="f469e"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346691460037545984"><div style="margin:1em 0">The real winner tonight? @staceyabrams #GASenateRaces</div> — Katie Couric (@Katie Couric)<a href="https://twitter.com/katiecouric/statuses/1346691460037545984">1609911239.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="164f9a133282aa87e70dd38ea755e7cf" id="7b458"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346693105517547522"><div style="margin:1em 0">Stacey Abrams: "Tell Mitch, I want him to know it was me" https://t.co/3jjK3WJGlb</div> — Fifty Shades of Whey (@Fifty Shades of Whey)<a href="https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/statuses/1346693105517547522">1609911631.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="84d8770f251c54367066c7440001bdcc" id="7ee62"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346695013284028416"><div style="margin:1em 0">Thank you @staceyabrams, Georgia organizers, field volunteers, and voters. You just changed our future for the better! 🍑</div> — Christy Smith (@Christy Smith)<a href="https://twitter.com/ChristySmithCA/statuses/1346695013284028416">1609912086.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4ec061fdc11efd429a4e9134e82a7a22" id="a3bbb"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346694248826081280"><div style="margin:1em 0">Thank you @staceyabrams and @MsLaToshaBrown. Black organizers matter. @BlackVotersMtr https://t.co/zQohlN9Jlp</div> — Sunny Hostin (@Sunny Hostin)<a href="https://twitter.com/sunny/statuses/1346694248826081280">1609911903.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b34149d066f3406f61e3d62947cb287" id="c7596"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1346697805587476480"><div style="margin:1em 0">We all must thank @staceyabrams & her team at @fairfightaction & all the other tireless, incredibly effective activ… https://t.co/HTPhiiqMQL</div> — Anthony Rapp Voted for Biden Black Lives Matter (@Anthony Rapp Voted for Biden Black Lives Matter)<a href="https://twitter.com/albinokid/statuses/1346697805587476480">1609912751.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p>