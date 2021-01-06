Ossoff campaign: 'We fully expect he will have won' when all votes are counted
Jon Ossoff (Photo: Facebook)

The Georgia Senate runoff wasn't a blowout for Democrats, but it appeared that Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff could eke out a win.

While the race looked better for Rev. Warnock, Ossoff thinks that he will prevail over Perdue when all votes come in.

"When all the votes are counted we fully expect that Jon Ossoff will have won this election to represent Georgia in the United States Senate," campaign manager Ellen Foster said in a statement. "The outstanding vote is squarely in parts of the state where Jon's performance has been dominant. We look forward to seeing the process through in the coming hours and moving ahead so Jon can start fighting for all Georgians in the U.S. Senate."

