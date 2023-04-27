'Our Karen and our Karen’s Karen': Twitter spoofs Lauren Boebert’s 'blessings of America' rant

United States Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) fell into a tangent on Thursday about how patriotic it is to not follow airline rules.

"That is the kind of boldness that we need right now. I will do what's right. I don't care if it costs me an election. I don't care if the school principal gets mad at me or the county commissioners get upset at me, or if the flight attendant kicks me off the plane," Boebert bellowed. "I will do what's right and answer the call because without righteous men and women without patriots taking a stand for this country, our children, and our children's children will not benefit the blessings of America."

The paltry applause that followed was mirrored by social media users wondering what on Earth Boebert's point really was.

PatriotTakes: "Patriots shouldn't care if a flight attendant kicks them off a plane? Sure thing, Lauren."

Michael E.: "'Our Karen and our Karen’s Karen will not benefit the blessing of America.'"

Pat Fuller: "WTF?"

Rollin' Trashcan: "So she's advocating for interfering with the flight crew? Yes do that and get banned for life from that airline and maybe go to jail."

Some Fausketeer: "The not so coded message is, break the law if you feel the law shouldn't pertain to you. And she knows the people hearing this message have lots of guns to back them up. Great….! @GOP wants laws for me but not for these…."

Robb Hunter: "Her commentary about 'blessing of America' makes her sound like she is in Gillead in The Handmaid's Tail."

JHN: "This is asanine commentary."

Ripley: "Do any of them know what they are supposed to be fighting for?"

anthonyk photos: "Give me liberty or give me Karen."

Not Daza Demon: "Is she planning to hijack a plane?"

Vicki Andresen: "What a truly trivial soundbite."

Gisele: "Oh look. It's our civil rights hero, Poser Parks."