Outrage mounts over chokehold death of Michael Jackson impersonator in clash with veteran US Marine on NYC subway

It's unclear if Trump and his family members could be forced to fork over more cash due to the inability to comply with other subpoenas. But thus far, the AG's office is requesting a timeline for the document delivery.

"The attorney general’s office is now saying the Trumps’ evasiveness has continued into the discovery process of the $250 million lawsuit, which alleges Donald Trump, his children, the Trump Organization and some of its top executives inflated property values to obtain economic benefits, such as securing cheaper loans," Forbes reported. The Trump side denies the charges in the case and the elder Trump has spent a lot of time on his social media account trashing the New York AG using racist nicknames of her.

The court filing asks the judge to intervene again, saying that they had started to give documents but haven't given a timeline for when that request would be fulfilled. James also said that the Trumps aren't answering questions about how the materials are being collected.

"The letter notes a significant decline in emails turned over from Ivanka Trump, dropping from an average of 1,200 emails per month in the first nine months of 2014 to just 37 emails a month in 2016," the report continued.

According to the attorney general's office, the lawyers gave a less-than-satisfactory excuse.

“Not only have defendants failed to offer any substantive response to this inquiry, but there have been no documents produced by Ms. Trump,” the AG's office told the judge.

Ivanka Trump has also replaced her attorneys, though some of the attorneys she was using still represent Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Some of the requests from the AG have been granted by the judge, namely that the Trumps submit sworn affidavits on how the collections have worked, what they've done so far and he also set a May 12 deadline to turn over everything outstanding.

