Outraged Kayleigh McEnany declares: ‘You’re saying it’s not a big deal that the president of United States lies’
Fox News host and former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany spun an unproven attack against President Joe Biden on Thursday, culminating in her outrage that her co-host, she claimed, is saying, "it's not a big deal that the President of the United States lies" – despite having no proof that he has lied.

Republicans from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to Oversight Chairman Jim Comer to Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and countless others for most of the year have been making baseless and unsubstantiated claims about President Biden and what they, without any proof, are calling the "Biden Crime Family."

Republicans have also falsely been describing the testimony of Devon Archer, the former business associate of Hunter Biden.

In testimony given recently in a closed-door House Oversight Committee hearing (which Chairman Comer did not attend,) Devon Archer, per the official transcript, told members that then-Vice President Biden talked to his son Hunter roughly 20 times on the phone, but never about business. He also clearly stated there were no bribes given to Hunter or Joe Biden, and that Joe Biden did nothing wrong or illegal.

From the transcript released by the Oversight Committee last week:

Mr. Schwartz. Are you aware of a $5 million payment —

Mr. Archer. No.

Mr. Schwartz. — to one Biden and a $5 million payment to another?

Mr. Archer. No.

Also:

Q If someone were to conclude from this that this is evidence, this Form 1023 is evidence that Joe Biden was bribed by Mykola Zlochevsky, would you disagree with that conclusion?

A. Yeah, I would.

On Monday, McEnany herself appeared to lie on Fox News, declaring, "when I watched the shocking Devon Archer testimony, what did we learn?”

“I learned a lot from that hearing. Anyone who’s been following this did as well, implicating, not just Hunter Biden, but Joe Biden here.”

The Devon Archer testimony was behind closed doors, not recorded, and not aired on TV, and only open to Committee members and staff (only one of whom attended the entire hearing.) It is essentially impossible for McEnany to have watched it.

On Thursday she again promoted a false narrative, alleging President Biden "lies."

On her first day as President Trump's press secretary, McEnany pledged to never lie to reporters, then just 15 minutes later, lied to reporters, and continued to lie during her tenure. Her lies, misstatements and falsehoods have been well-documented.

She also was in service to a president whose lies are infamous.

The Washington Post documented every one of Donald Trump's lies during his four years as president, concluding that during that time he made 30,573 false or misleading claims.

On Thursday on Fox News, McEnany declared: "What we're listening to is what we call the raising of the bar defense."

Speaking to the lone liberal co-host, Jessica Tarlov, McEnany said, "So Jessica, you said it's no big deal, the Devon Archer testimony."

"Well, okay," McEnany continued. "Biden has repeatedly said since the campaign trail, 'I never spoke to my son about his business dealings.' What we learned from Devon Archer, he spoke to him 20 times, he was on speakerphone, he attended meetings at the White House, told us he was never present at the 2015 meeting at Cafe Milano. So when you say it's not a big deal, you're saying it's not a big deal that the President of United States lies."

Again, there is no evidence Biden spoke about business.

"Then you say, 'okay, no crime was committed here.' Again, you're raising the bar. A crime doesn't have to be committed here. The whole point is that this is corruption. The American people see this and say, 'this stinks.'"

Watch below or at this link.

