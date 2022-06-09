Watch these emotional pleas for gun safety reform from victims and their family members in 90-second highlight reel

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday held hours of emotional testimony by survivors of mass shootings and their families, testimony that Politico condensed into a powerful 90-second video.

“After 19 innocent children and two teachers lost their lives in Texas just ten days after the mass shooting in my home state of New York, I’m turning my anger into action," Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) said.

"This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that," she said.

The hearing featured testimony about the May 14th massacre in New York that killed ten at a Buffalo supermarket, injuring three more.

It also featured testimony from the Texas mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Both massacres were allegedly committed by 18-year-old male gunmen armed with AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles.

Watch:





Watch the full hearing: