Overwhelming majority of California’s Asian Americans fear physical violence: poll
Tracy Wong, 19, makes a statement while attending a "Rally Against Anti-Asian Hate Crimes& Racism," to raise awareness of anti-Asian violence, at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Feb. 20, 2021. - Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — In the wake of a rash of alarming hate crimes nationwide, more Californians are acknowledging that Asian Americans experience discrimination, and an overwhelming majority of Asian Americans report that they fear becoming victims of hate-based violence, a new survey says. The California Community Poll, which surveys Californians about politics, race and current events in conjunction with the Los Angeles Times, found that 70% of Californians agree that Asians are “frequently or sometimes” discriminated against. That marks a “substantial shift” in perceptions and experiences of...