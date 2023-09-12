Infowars host sentenced to prison after yelling 'death to tyrants' to Jan. 6 crowd
Screengrab/InfoWars

A host from Alex Jones' media outlet Infowars was sentenced to 60 days in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, NBC News reported.

Despite never actually entering the Capitol building, Owen Shroyer was charged because he had previously signed a "deferred prosecution agreement" after he interrupted a congressional hearing in 2019. In the agreement, he promised not to utter “loud, threatening, or abusive language, or to engage in any disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place upon the United States Capitol Grounds.”

On Jan. 6, he paraded in front of a crowd outside the building, yelling through a bullhorn, “Democrats are posing as communists, but we know what they really are: they’re just tyrants, they’re tyrants. And so today, on January 6, we declare death to tyranny! Death to tyrants!”

Prosecutors initially sought a 120-day sentence, saying that although he didn't enter the Capitol, "many of those who listened to him" did.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

SmartNews