Infowars host sentenced to prison after yelling 'death to tyrants' to Jan. 6 crowd

She went on to say that "there is no difference" between an impeachment inquiry and an impeachment. The problem is that for a legitimate impeachment hearing, they have to vote whether or not to move forward.

"We voted on the impeachment of Donald Trump, who we impeached twice because there was real credible evidence that came up publicly and was evident and obvious, not this hazy gray area that they are hanging their hat on," she said.

"They have acknowledged there's no evidence against Joe Biden. They are going to vote — the House has to vote to move forward on an impeachment, period. They are adding the word inquiry like they are doing investigations, and they have been investigating for months and months and have acknowledged they have no evidence, and they are giving in to the extreme MAGA Republicans, because Kevin McCarthy knows one member can move to remove him, and he wants to hold on to power."

That one member could be Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who told reporters on Monday night that he would make a floor speech about McCarthy, but said he wouldn't motion to remove McCarthy yet.

NBC News reporter Ali Vitali explained that the words in this case are important because McCarthy said he would "open an inquiry" and he didn't say he would "push for a vote on it."

"To open the inquiry, you have to have the vote and they don't have the votes right now, and that's what I overhear the congresswoman saying right now," said Vitali. "And you have to vote to open the inquiry, and right now he is not saying they are going to vote, but he wants the chairmen to start the process of that.

"It's an important distinction because you can't move forward with it without voting on it, and I don't know if the speaker has the votes to open the impeachment inquiry, and we need to figure out if they are going to be voting to do this in the first place."

Host Jose Diaz-Balart asked Wasserman-Schultz what McCarthy meant and what action he intends to take.

"I have no idea," the congresswoman said frankly. "It's not an impeachment unless you bring it to the floor for a vote."

Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman agreed, noting that McCarthy "had no choice here politically because he couldn't get anything done unless he does this."

He explained that this is an indication McCarthy doesn't have the votes to impeach Biden.

